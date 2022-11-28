Doncaster fire crews raise nearly £4,000 on Movember charity hike with 10m ladder

On Sunday, crews from Askern and Adwick fire stations carried the 10.5m ladder around their area to collect cash for men’s mental and physical health charities as part of the annual Movember fundraising campaign which sees men grow moustaches for a good cause during November.

And firefighters were delighted with the response from members of the public after completing the challenge in two and a half hours.

A spokesman for Askern Fire Station said: “Just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who came and supported and especially those who donated.

Fire crews raised nearly £4,000 on their charity hike.

“The buckets have been counted, checked and double checked - £545.14 in cash donations, with another £200 in online donations making £745.14 in total for the day.

“Honestly, we are all blown away by the generosity and support shown. When we started this fundraising journey, we had a target of £1000 – we have currently raised £3828!

“This money will make a huge difference to someone's dad, grandad, brother, son or mate. Words can't express how grateful we are.”

The crews started at Askern Fire Station before heading up Campsall Road into Campsall, Campsall Balk into Norton, back up Rycroft Road, through Campsall and down Suttonfield Road, before turning down Sutton Road and returning to the station via Askern around the lake.

If you wish you can still donate until December 8.

The spokesman added: “We would love to break the £4000 barrier by the time it closes.”

