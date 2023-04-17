Doncaster filmed movie starring Hollywood actor and director set to hit screens

Relentless, which has been created by Christopher Torrero, was filmed at numerous locations both in Doncaster and Mexborough, as well as spots across North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

He has previously written scripts that have received offers from Hollywood names including Nicholas Cage and Denzel Washington.

Torrero, who is based in Los Angeles and London and who starred in BBC’s The Capture alongside Ron Perlman and Holliday Grainger, teams up with Timothy V Murphy (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal Minds, Snow Piercer) for the movie which has already been picked up for international distribution and is described as an “action-packed, adrenaline-fuelled masterpiece.”

Relentless is set to hit screens this summer.

A spokesman for production company Performing Giants said: “Mr Torretto has scripts with some of Hollywood's biggest names but has decided instead of making this movie in Hollywood, he wants to help unknown local actors get their breakthrough roles and highlight what the UK has to offer.”

He said: "I went on raw talent and there is so much of it here in the UK that deserves to be seen. I’m trying to help people break into the British and international film and television industry."

The trailer will be released on all platforms and the film will be available worldwide this summer.