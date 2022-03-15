Doncaster film maker Wayne captures 'Moments of Joy' for arts project
Award-winning Doncaster Yorkshire film maker and multi media specialist Wayne Sables is sharing some Moments of Joy with South Yorkshire Housing Association (SYHA).
Moments of Joy is an arts project that sees SYHA working with a range of arts groups to deliver activities such as dance and music, theatre workshops, film screenings, ceramic workshops, gardening redevelopments, and more.
Organisations taking part include Museums Sheffield, Doncaster Community Arts, The Art House Sheffield, and Open Cinema and Theatre Delicatessen.
And now Wayne has been brought on board to capture some of the most memorable moments for a special short documentary.
“We’ve been filming at care homes in Sheffield and Rotherham, capturing the way that residents engage with artists in residence, including composers, dancer and even a brass band,” said Wayne.
“We have just eight minutes to capture what really are the moments of joy as people come together in the most special way and are inspired in ways they most probably never thought possible.