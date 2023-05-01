Doncaster film actress and Steph’s Packed Lunch regular Chrissie Wunna on Channel 4's TV show Naked Attraction
Doncaster film actress and Steph’s Packed Lunch regular Chrissie Wunna has been revealed to be staring on this week’s episode of the popular Channel 4 show ‘Naked Attraction,’ airing Wednesday May 3, 10pm.
Chrissie, the daytime TV regular who has also started in over 40 feature films will attempt to find true love by looking at her potential suitors naked bodies first.
The former Playboy model and Onlyfans star is also no stranger to celebrating nudity, as she also appeared on the E4 reality show ‘Naked Alone & Racing to get home,’ and after rattling herself up a mini fortune she has been hailed as ‘Yorkshire Most Eligible Bachelorette’.
After three divorces the 42-year-old is on the look out for husband number four.
She is said to have had the cheekiest and most wild episode of the infamous show to date, which has currently had an amazing response and been watched by thousands of viewers early via the Channel 4 online streaming site.
Chrissie revealed on her Instagram and Twitter that ‘Naked Attraction’ is one of her favourite all time favourite shows and that it was such an honour to have joined the Series 11 cast.
“To be honest it was and still is one of the best reality TVv shows I’ve ever filmed in my life. It was so much fun and just an absolute joy to work with Anna Richardson. I’m still really good friends with everyone I met in the naked pods. We all still talk. I mean we even have a Whatsapp group chat. Haha.”