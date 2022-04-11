Doncaster Fear Factory: Scare attraction is back - and here's how you could work there

Doncaster Fear Factory, which is based at Thornhurst Manor, will be back for Halloween – to scare visitors witless and have them screaming in fear.

And organisers are looking for make-up artists to help make the event as terrifying as possible.

A spokesman said: “We are looking for talented, experienced make-up artists to work with us on this years terrifying event.

Doncaster Fear Factory is back for 2022.

“You will be required to apply makeup, prosthetics and special effects applications alongside the team of other makeup artists to our amazing cast of around 80 performers.

Events days will take place throughout October, with visitors coming from far and wide to brave a number of spooky attractions, with live actors adding to the fear.

It added: “If you are interested in becoming part of the team, message us now with your details and we will be in touch.”

For 2022, the park will see the return of The Chasm, reimagined and reworked to plunge visitors into new depths of terror.

There will also be two brand new mazes to get your adrenaline pumping while new for this year is The Pogo Club – step inside for a quick beer but for the love of God, don’t go to the toilet…

And completing the line-up you are dared to experience the fury of James Fletcher inside the Legend of Crackle Hill.