Doncaster father and son die days apart in double family tragedy

A Doncaster father and son have died days apart in a double family tragedy.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:47 GMT
Ross Molyneux and father James died just over a week apart, a joint obituary for the pair said.

Mr Molyneux junior died on January 24 at the age of 63, with his father, known as Jim, passing away on February 3 at the age of 91.

A joint funeral service for the pair was due to take place today (Friday 16 February) at Hatfield Woodhouse Methodist Church, followed by interment in the village cemetery.

Father and son James and Ross Molyneux died days apart.Father and son James and Ross Molyneux died days apart.
Father and son James and Ross Molyneux died days apart.

The obituary said that Ross had passed away “peacefully” and described him as the dearly loved son of James and Olive and “dear brother to Tracy and dear brother in law to Kevin.”

It added that Mr Molyneux senior also passed away peacefully, with the obituary describing him as the “dearly loved husband of Oliver and loving father to Tracy and the late Ross.”

