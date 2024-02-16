Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ross Molyneux and father James died just over a week apart, a joint obituary for the pair said.

Mr Molyneux junior died on January 24 at the age of 63, with his father, known as Jim, passing away on February 3 at the age of 91.

A joint funeral service for the pair was due to take place today (Friday 16 February) at Hatfield Woodhouse Methodist Church, followed by interment in the village cemetery.

Father and son James and Ross Molyneux died days apart.

The obituary said that Ross had passed away “peacefully” and described him as the dearly loved son of James and Olive and “dear brother to Tracy and dear brother in law to Kevin.”