Doncaster farm which looks after neglected farm animals in desperate tractor plea

Bosses at a Doncaster animal sanctuary which cares for neglected farm animals have called for help to replace a broken tractor and help carry out essential planting.

Urban city farm Manor Estate Farm, which is based in Toll Bar and which is run by volunteers and self-funded, has made the plea to local farmers and gardeners who may be able to help.

Sharing details on social media, a spokesman said: “We have a major drama!

“Our little tractor has broken - it's had a new belt and spark plugs but it won't run – to be honest it was given to us five years ago and is extremely old.

Bosses at Manor Estate Farm have launched a plea for help after its tractor broke down.

"This is a major drama as we have the grass seed ready to sow.

"If we don't get it down while there is showers due, it might not grow and to be honest, if we don't have grass this year, by October we will be mud and will be forced to call it a day on our little farm.

"We can't put the animals through seven to eight months of wading in mud again - they don't deserve that.

“This week has been full of highs and lows as we passed our five yearly inspection with flying colours with nothing to do.

"I'm so proud of our team - we lead busy lives but still manage to give our animals the best. But then comes the low of not getting the grass down.

“We have asked everyone we can think of if they could come harrow our field but it would need to be with a small tractor with a small turning circle as we are only 1.2 acres. Everyone only has a large machine.

“So what do we do?

"Shall we do a GoFundMe to raise funds to fix it?

"But we have been warned with it being so old, the parts might not be available or extremely expensive.

"Or do we buy a new one?”