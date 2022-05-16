Doncaster family's home burgled and set on fire during family holiday in Greece

In an emotional social media post Ellie Shaw has blasted those she says targeted her home in Mexborough and said: “Whoever has done this to us - I hope this sticks with you for the rest of your life.”

Kind hearted friends and neighbours have already set up a crowdfunding campaign for Ellie following the blaze which has destroyed thousands of pounds worth of belongings at the house in Cemetery Road.

In just a matter of hours, more than £800 has already poured in for the family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie Shaw's home has been wrecked after being set on fire.

Sharing details of the incident on social media, she wrote: “Away in Greece and had a phone call from the police stating our house has been burgled and set on fire.

"Things can be replaced – our lives are safe but I’ll never live this down.

"We work so hard everyday and have come away for a break. You’ve noticed we’re away and done what you’ve needed.

"A little kids room and our family home is ruined. We’ve only just moved in the area and never thought this would happen.

“Things can be replaced but to whoever has done this to us, I hope this sticks with you for the rest of your life.”

Ellie said she believes thieves had been trying to steal cars from the property and broke in to look for keys before the house was set ablaze.

Responding to comments from shocked neighbours, she said the attack had left her in “absolutely utter shock,” and added: “You always worry but you never think it’ll happen to you.

"They wanted the cars on the drive we think they have gone into the house to find the keys.

"They think we’re that stupid - take whatever, but to burn your house down is another level.”

Nearby residents have reacted with shock to the blaze.

One said: “This is awful so sorry for you, some wicked people in this world.”

Another said: “I’ve just drove by, I’m so so sorry it’s absolutely horrific what’s happened.”

Another posted: “I've just gone past I can't believe what they have done but so glad you are both safe.”

“I live close to you,” wrote another, “and cannot believe it when I saw this morning and now know what's happened. Anything we can do to help you on your return it is a nice area of Mexborough and I cannot believe it. So pleased to hear you weren't in your home and you are safe.”

Gary Jones, who has organised the fundraiser said: “Ellie and her husband Dan and their little boy have only recently moved to the area on Cemetery Road.

“Whilst away on holiday they received a phone call by the police and told that their house had been burgled and set on fire, her family home is now ruined, as is their van.

"Please show the great community spirit that Mexborough and the local area has by making a donation.”

You can donate to the campaign HERE