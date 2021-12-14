Doncaster family's bid to track down parcel's owner after wrong delivery
A Doncaster family are trying to track down the owner of a parcel they believe may be a child’s Christmas present.
The mystery package was delivered to a house in Auckley – and the woman who received it is keen to find its rightful owner.
Danielle Hanson said: “My auntie had a parcel delivered which contains a potential Christmas present.
"However it isn’t addressed to her name and she’s checked and it isn’t something she’s ordered.
"She would like to find who it belongs to as it could potentially be a child’s christmas present."
The letter was addressed to a Mr A Gill and was sent to a house in Ainsley Close. There is no return address on the parcel.
She said: “We aren’t willing to disclose what it is, but if they can tell us we can arrange to get it back to them.”
Anyone who can help should contact [email protected] and we will pass on messages.