Doncaster family's bid to track down parcel's owner after wrong delivery

The mystery package was delivered to a house in Auckley – and the woman who received it is keen to find its rightful owner.

Danielle Hanson said: “My auntie had a parcel delivered which contains a potential Christmas present.

"However it isn’t addressed to her name and she’s checked and it isn’t something she’s ordered.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parcel was adddressed to a Mr A Gill.

"She would like to find who it belongs to as it could potentially be a child’s christmas present."

The letter was addressed to a Mr A Gill and was sent to a house in Ainsley Close. There is no return address on the parcel.

She said: “We aren’t willing to disclose what it is, but if they can tell us we can arrange to get it back to them.”