Despite the 14-year-old family dog, Meeka, not displaying any signs and remaining cheerful and playful, owner Anesha Morton-Sooley believes her condition may worsen if she is not treated soon.

Anesha, who has owned the mixed breed black labrador since she was a puppy, said that they have spent over £5,500 on her care since she underwent surgery earlier this year.

And at last week's appointment with the vet, a small lump was discovered, requiring payment for its removal.

The 31-year-old mum-of-one said: "I was mortified when she was diagnosed with cancer. I've had her since I was 16. We are all completely broken.

"We already paid for the lump to be removed and she already had an operation at the beginning of this year as well and we've spent £5,500 already.

"We've been referred to a specialist in Derby for an oncology appointment and they told us it would be £2,800."

She said the payment includes the consultation fee and tests which consist of a CT scan and multiple other diagnostics to determine the severity and what sort of treatment is needed.

She has now set up a GoFundMe page in the hope of raising £2,500 to cover the medical costs, as the family are now living 'pay cheque to pay cheque' after she became unemployed last October due to her disabilities.

Anesha suffers from fibromyalgia (a condition that causes widespread pain and extreme tiredness) and joint hypermobility syndrome that limits her mobility.

Anesha said: "I lost my job earlier at the end of last year. I've got disabilities and I've got long term sickness.

"Only my partner is working at the moment… We live paycheque to paycheque each month and anything extra is not possible. We have got nothing left.

“We don't claim any benefits and get no other help than the help we are able to provide ourselves hence us reaching out now in a time of need.

"My daughter is now five years old and she's growing up with her. They are glued to each other constantly.

"Meeka is just everything to us. I'd hate to see her in pain."