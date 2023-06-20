Doncaster family take on Hadrian’s Wall to raise funds for young people with cancer

With his nine year old son Joshua and Alsatian Jerry Lee by his side, they will hike from one side of the country to the other, covering an impressive 94 miles.

Joshua wanted to follow his dad’s footsteps and fundraise in memory of their cousin, Lewis who was supported by Young Lives vs Cancer until they sadly passed away in 2019 from cancer.

Adrian, said: “I was so proud of Joshua. After explaining to him what [various] charities did and giving him the option of who to raise money for, it was him that decided to again raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer in memory of Lewis.”

Adrian Fowler and son Joshua as well as the family's pet Alsatian will be taking on Hadrian's Wall for cancer charities.

“Hearing what an impact the money makes really highlights how important it is and if it just makes one families journey that bit easier it’s so worthwhile!”

In 2021-2022 in Sheffield, Young Lives vs Cancer supported families by giving out 165 financial grants to the value of £28,250 helping families to cope with the sudden costs of cancer.

A YLvC spokesman ssaid: “Hearing from Adrian that Joshua was so eager to fundraise for Young Lives vs Cancer truly brought home how incredibly important our work is, not only to those that are unfortunately in direct need of our services but also their loved ones too.”

“Having the family’s continued support means we will be able to reach more children, young people and their families that are facing cancer. Nobody should face cancer alone.”