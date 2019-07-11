Doncaster family of six or more needed for new TV show
From the makers of GP’s Behind Closed Doors and The Gypsies Next Door, TV production company Knickerbockerglory are now casting for a brand new primetime documentary series looking for large families in Doncaster with 6 kids or more, filming this July and August.
By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 16:27
The documentary will look to explore behind the headlines discussing the topics of over crowding, the housing crisis, shortage of affordable housing and how this is having such and impact on large families in a number or different ways.
A spokesman said: “In an addition to this do they feel as a result of their situation are their neighbours feeling under pressure? Is it causing tension on the street?”
If you would like to get involved provide your name, contact information and a little bit of information about your situation to nextdoor@knickerbockerglory.tv or call/text 07720 694785.