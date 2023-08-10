Doncaster family complete gruelling Hadrian's Wall trek to raise cancer cash

For the second year running, Doncaster man Adrian Fowler was fundraising for Young Lives vs Cancer by taking on the epic Hadrian’s Wall challenge totalling 94 miles.

And for this year’s event, he was joined by nine-year-old son Joshua and the family’s pet Alsatian Jerry Lee.

The pair spent a week crossing from one side of the country to other, collecting nearly £900 as they went.

The family completed a walk the length of Hadrian's Wall.

Joshua wanted to follow his dad’s footsteps and fundraise in memory of their cousin, Lewis Fowler who was supported by Young Lives vs Cancer until they sadly passed away in 2019 from cancer.

Adrian, said: “I was so proud of Joshua. After explaining to him what [various] charities did and giving him the option of who to raise money for, it was him that decided to again raise money for Young Lives vs Cancer in memory of Lewis.”

“Hearing what an impact the money makes really highlights how important it is and if it just makes one families journey that bit easier it’s so worthwhile!”

A YLvC spokesman said: “Having the family’s continued support means we will be able to reach more children, young people and their families that are facing cancer. Nobody should face cancer alone.”