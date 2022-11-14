News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster falls silent to remember its war dead on Remembrance Sunday

Doncaster fell silent to remember the city’s fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 11:03am

As usual, civic dignitaries and military veterans gathered at the War Memorial in Bennetthorpe for the service and wreath laying ceremony before the annual parade through the city centre to Doncaster Minster for a service of remembrance.

A number of services and parades were also held in villages and communities across the city, with wreath laying ceremonies and the traditonal two minute silence at 11am to honour the nation’s war dead.

Veterans and members of the public gathered for the annual ceremony at the War Memorial. (Photo: Doncaster Council).
