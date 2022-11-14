Doncaster falls silent to remember its war dead on Remembrance Sunday
Doncaster fell silent to remember the city’s fallen on Remembrance Sunday.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Nov 2022, 11:03am
As usual, civic dignitaries and military veterans gathered at the War Memorial in Bennetthorpe for the service and wreath laying ceremony before the annual parade through the city centre to Doncaster Minster for a service of remembrance.
A number of services and parades were also held in villages and communities across the city, with wreath laying ceremonies and the traditonal two minute silence at 11am to honour the nation’s war dead.