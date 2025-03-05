To mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine Danum Gallery is currently hosting a small display of photographs by Sergeant Major Roman Naumov of the Ukrainian Army.

Speaking about the photos Sergeant Major Roman Naumov said: “Since the Russian invasion began some of our cities have vanished entirely, erased from the map as though they had never existed.

"Many more cities and villages now lie in ruins, their former beauty and life reduced to smoldering rubble. Thousands upon thousands of people have been rendered homeless, their lives upended by relentless airstrikes, rocket fire, and artillery bombardments.

"The land itself has been scarred, with fields and forests, once teeming with life, now riddled with mines; they will remain perilous for decades to come. Roads that once connected us have been shattered, making many paths impassable.

Doncaster exhibition Through the Lens of the War marks the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The true number of our dead remains unknown, a mystery wrapped in sorrow that aches in our hearts. Yet, despite the endless pain, we press on, for there is no other choice. We bleed, but we remain unyielding, our spirit undiminished.

“Through my lens, I strive to capture this unyielding strength the resilience of our soldiers, who have journeyed through hell and yet continue to stand firm, and the indomitable will of our civilians, who, despite losing everything, never for a moment doubt that victory will be ours.”

This exhibition runs until Saturday 8 March.