Doncaster ex-Army sniper to climb one of world's deadliest mountains for charity

Connor Oxberry, a former British Forces sniper, will tackle the Matterhorn, the 4,478 metre peak in the Alps on the Switzerland-Italy border, later this summer.

The mountain is one of the highest peaks in the Alps and Europe and has claimed the lives of many climbers over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Connor is braving the mountain hoping to raise £10,000 for two separate causes – The Bowel Movement and Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

Connor Oxberry is tackling the Matterhorn for charity. (Photo: Camptocamp.org/Zacharie Grossen).

He said: “Each year for as long as I can remember, I have taken part in organised charity events to raise money for a series of different organisations.

"I do this mainly to do my part but also to challenge myself, as these events are generally physically demanding in some way or another. I find the idea of helping others, whilst challenging myself, a remarkably satisfying experience.

“This year I’ve decided to challenge myself even further with something a lot harder to help raise funds – climbing and summiting the Matterhorn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is an iconic landmark and is considered one of the most challenging mountains for a novice climber to summit.

“I feel this will be a great challenge for me. To know that I will have certainly earned the donations for the charities will be rewarding.”

The near-symmetric pyramidal peak has four steep faces, rising above the surrounding glaciers and overlooks the Swiss town of Zermatt and is perhaps best known as the peak which features on packets of Toblerone chocolate.

The first ascent of the Matterhorn was in 1865 by a party led by Edward Whymper, but during the descent, a sudden fall claimed the lives of four of the seven climbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The north face was not climbed until 1931 while the west face, the highest of the Matterhorn's four faces, was completely climbed only in 1962. It is estimated that over 500 alpinists have died on the Matterhorn, making it one of the deadliest peaks in the world.

His trek will be in aid of The Bowel Movement, a small bowel cancer charity, which offer support, relief and awareness to bowel cancer sufferers.

He is also raising money for Scotty’s Little Soldiers which supports bereaved children who have lost their parents to war and conflict.

Added Connor: “The task ahead won’t be easy, and as such, my training has already begun to ensure a successful summit. If I can’t summit the mountain for whatever reason, I can assure you it won’t be down to my own personal limitations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To limit and reduce the risk of a failed summit, Connor has appointed a guide and an expedition company to assist in the planning of the trip and to help guide the way.

He added: “All donations are welcome, and the amount you donate isn’t important. That you donated is a generous thing to do and will help towards achieving our goal. I believe that there is strength in numbers, and if we pull together, we can do something life-changing.”