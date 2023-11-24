The remarkable achievements of a Doncaster businessman over his 50-year career have been celebrated at a special event held at the House of Lords.

Nadeem Shah joined his father’s fledgling property development business at 17 years old straight from college driven by a desire to make places and people’s quality of life better.

Half a decade later, and with the support of his wife of 47-years Maureen, Nadeem is managing director of the Vigo Group which remains a family-firm.

The company masterplans large developments; builds houses, offices and commercial units, within a 50-mile radius of its offices in Doncaster and constructs high end residential and commercial properties in London.

On the invite of The Baroness Verma of Leicester, who the Shah family have a long-standing relationship with, friends, colleagues, and family members joined together for a special event at the House of Lords in London to acknowledge Nadeem’s distinguished 50-year career and also recognise the positive charitable impact he has made within his local community and further afield over the years.

Tariq Shah, director of the Vigo Group and son of Nadeem Shah, said: “My father is a remarkable man who has created a business focused on quality and relationships. His real estate developments have transformed disused and underused brownfield sites in post industrial communities in to thriving places to live, work and play and he has generated a positive vision for places and businesses that have been his key commercial driver.

“His legacy runs throughout Vigo Group, where honesty, integrity, and community support remain fundamental values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout his 50-year career, he has not only enjoyed business success but has also created significant change through his philanthropic efforts across the UK and around the world. As founder and Chair of AHS Foundation, a charity which he set up in 2005 after a devastating earthquake in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan, he has saved and improved countless lives. Within the UK, he was instrumental in the early development of a range of charities including the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, People United Against Crime, HM The King’s Mosaic and many more.

“He also remains proud of his Doncaster roots, having moved to the city from Pakistan at nine years old, and has gone on to become one of Doncaster’s most passionate advocates and drivers of growth.

“As a family, of course we are proud of his career and the company he has helped build and grow, but we couldn’t be prouder of the husband, father and grandfather he is. The House of Lords event was a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together to celebrate a humble and loving man who always puts others first.”