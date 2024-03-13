Doncaster entertainer who donated wages during Miners' Strike reunited with Arthur Scargill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ricky Butler proudly marched alongside the former National Union of Mineworkers’ leader at Saturday’s parade in Dunscroft which saw hundreds of ex-miners and their families as well as newly elected MP George Galloway remember the events of the 1984-85 dispute.

At the time, Ricky performed in clubs across Yorkshire as Ricky Stardust – and he says the weekend march brought back the memories of the era vividly.

He said: “During the 84-85 strike, I was working the pubs and clubs of Yorkshire as a DJ and entertainer.

Ricky Butler chats with George Galloway and Arthur Scargill at the parade.

"Who was it paying my wages? It was the miners and their families who frequented all these places.

"When the strike started, there was a significant decline, especially in the working mens clubs were people could take their families.

"I had to help, I’m from a mining village.

"Halfway through the strike I could see families and friends falling apart.

Ricky Butler marched alongside Arthur Scargill at Saturday's march.

"I was already giving what I could and at one point I gave three months of my wages towards their struggle.

"I thought nothing of at that time, I just wanted everyone to be alright because at the end of the day they were fighting for the right to work. I was embarrassed as I was driving around in my Rolls-Royce.”