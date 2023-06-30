‘Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme’ constituency to replace Don Valley at next election

From the next general election, the existing constituency of Don Valley will become Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme.

The boundary change will mean that some sub-regions of North Lincolnshire will become part of the constituency.

Axholme Central, Axholme North and Axholme South will join the constituency, which is currently represented by Conservative MP Nick Fletcher.

The new Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Constituency map. Credit: The Boundary Commission

The wards of Thorne and Moorends, which are currently in Doncaster North, will also join the new constituency.

This decision garnered opposition among residents, however the Boundary Commission’s report said that it was minimal compared to that of other changes across the country.

Changes were first proposed earlier this year, with final reports to confirm them released this week.

