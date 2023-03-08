British cities with the best and worst motorists were compiled in the survey, with Doncaster being named fifth worst in the whole of the country.

Motorists were given a 'driver index' based on fatal, serious and slight traffic accidents in UK cities over two years as well as taking into account driving test pass rates and those who successfully acquired their license first time or with no faults since April 2022.

The traffic accident data between 2020 and 2021 gives a strong indication to which cities have strong drivers behind the wheel, and which areas have work to be done.

Doncaster drivers are among the worst in the UK, according to a new study. (Photo: Pixabay).

A spokesman for One Sure Insurance - who collated the data - said: 'On average someone is injured or killed on roads in the UK every 16 minutes. The majority of these accidents are caused by speeding. Bad driving can lead to preventable accidents, death and damage that could cost you.'

Doncaster came in behind Leeds, Plymouth, Birmingham and Cambridge to take fifth spot.

The study said the city had 0.70 fatal accidents per 10,000, while driving pass rates are at 41.4 per cent, making a total score of 16.77.

The city with the safest drivers was Preston, followed by Aberdeen, Cardiff, Norwich and Chichester.

Each category was given a score out of 10 in relation to how it ranked compared to other cities.