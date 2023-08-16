Cabaret drag artiste Dame Fawn Denier has put out the song, Back To The Music Hall, which tells the story of a performer wishing they could return to Victorian times and which has already received several airings on local radio.

The Dame Fawn comedy act, which has toured across Yorkshire, is the brainchild of Askern delivery driver Adrian McLeay, 54, who spents days delivering parcels and nights glamming up to perform in drag.

Dame Fawn said: “Back to the Music Hall is proving to be quite popular.

"The song is intended to resonate with an older audience who seem to be frequently overlooked when it comes to new music.

An Evri courier, she added: “As far as I'm aware, I'm the only courier who regularly releases music and performs a drag act.”

Back to the Music Hall tells a story of a performer wishing they could go back to the Victorian age and experience performing in one of the lively music halls of the era.

The music is evocative of the music hall style with clever and pertinent lyrics, allowing the listener to be taken on the journey back in time with the artist.

Dame Fawn added: “The sing-along chorus is very catchy and will be fixed in the listener's head after just one hearing.

"The song is written in 6/8 marching time and effortlessly combines key signatures of C major, A minor and G major.”