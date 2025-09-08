Doncaster domestic violence victim to take on 162-mile charity walk

A Doncaster domestic violence survivor is to take on a gruelling 162-mile walk to raise money for a charity which helps victims.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Walker, who also helped set up and run a Doncaster foodbank, will be taking part in the event in October which encourages participants to walk 62 miles for Refuge, the charity which helps victims of domestic violence.

But Kelly is taking it even further by walking 162 miles – roughly about five and a half miles a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said “I’m pumped to do this and it’s helping me heal knowing my story can help others escape abusive relationships. I hope to raise vital funds for this amazing life saving charity and I am so thankful for everyone’s support so far.”

Domestic violence victim Kelly Walker is walking 162 miles to raise money for victims.

As well as taking on the walking challenge, she will also be staging a number of other fundraising events.

Kelly, who set up Doncaster’s Lifeline Against The Breadline food bank, said: "My ex partner threatened to take my life and I finally spoke out about the abuse I have endured.

"He is now in prison for his offences and I am sharing my story to help others.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in four women will experience domestic abuse at some point in their lifetime and on average one woman is killed every five days in England and Wales by a current or former partner.

Refuge is the largest single provider of specialist services to survivors of domestic, sexual and gender-based abuse and runs the freephone, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline that provides the first step to women escaping abuse.

You can sponsor Kelly HERE