Focusing on key game developments between 1962 and the present day, Game On takes a global perspective at gaming’s fascinating past and limitless future.

Game On has welcomed over 4 million visitors from 23 countries. A newly updated version of the show will be making it’s first visit to Yorkshire next year.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust who manage the Dome said: “We are looking forward to welcoming this fantastic interactive exhibition to Doncaster.

The Game On Exhibition which is coming to Doncaster Dome in 2024.

“Millions of people from across the UK and wider world have already enjoyed this all action, popular exhibition and we know that Yorkshire audiences will love it.

“Gamers can enjoy everything from the colossal Mainframes of the early sixties to the latest industry releases, as the exhibition features more than 150 playable games, including Space Invaders, Sonic the Hedgehog and Rock Band, to virtual reality and Minecraft.”

Game On examines the creative and scientific advances that have revolutionised the games industry and considers the development and diversification of gaming from different perspectives.

There are games from across the globe in World Games and games for younger audiences in the Kids section, as well as a fun-packed Multiplayer offer.

Popular characters are introduced and the significant role of music and audio is explored in the Sound section.

“Yorkshire is home to some fantastic companies that play a significant role in the UK gaming industry and we’re very excited to host Game On and are sure it will help inspire the next generation of developers in the region,” added Michael.

In addition to playing video games from the past five decades visitors can also explore the latest developments in gaming, including how new technology is creating ever-more immersive gaming experiences.

The Game On Exhibition curated by the Barbican Centre and organised in collaboration with The Doncaster Dome. The City of London Corporation is the owner, founder and principal funder of Barbican Centre

Tickets costing £8.50 - £14.50 (plus booking fee) are on sale now.