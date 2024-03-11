Doncaster dog owner claimed a coveted Best of Breed crown at Crufts
Chrissine Ogle and Lexi, a Large Munsterlander, wowed the judges at the NEC Birmingham to hold off stiff competition and qualify for the Best in Group showpiece on the famous green carpet.
They were unable to go all the way and book their place in Sunday night’s Best in Show finale but still enjoyed a day to remember at the world’s biggest dog show.Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.
The world’s greatest celebration of dogs welcomed more than 20,000 four-legged-friends into the NEC Birmingham from 7-10 March, with viewers able to follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4.