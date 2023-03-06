Doncaster DJ Mella Dee teams up with New Order star Bernard Sumner on dance track

Record producer Mella Dee, whose real name is Ryan Aitchison, has joined forces with 67-year-old New Order frontman for the track Riptide, which comes out later this week.

The song features vocals from the Manchester musical scene star, who was also a member of Joy Division and Electronic.

Revealing the new record, Mella Dee said: “Big moment for me to announce my new single Riptide featuring original vocals from none other than Bernard Sumner, the lead vocalist from one of my favourite bands New Order and member of Joy Division.

Doncaster dance and techno DJ Mella Dee has teamed up with Bernard Sumner of New Order on a new track. (Photo: Mella Dee).

"It’s a huge pleasure to have Bernard on a record with me, having listened to him on so much incredible music throughout my life.

"It’s a slice of euphoria mixed with the melancholy of Bernard’s vocal.”

Ryan, a popular force in the world of techno and hardcore music, made his breakthrough with Techno Disco Tool, which reached number 1 in BBC Radio 1’s Dance Music chart and was named DJ Nick Grimshaw’s ‘Tune of The Week’.

His Warehouse Music imprint also won the ‘Best Breakthrough Label’ award at the DJ Mag awards and he was named one of Mixmag’s ‘Stars of the year’ for 2018 and also put out his debut Essential Mix for the legendary BBC Radio 1 series.

Speaking further about his collaboration with Sumner, best known for vocals on hits such as the iconic 80s track Blue Monday as well as True Faith, Regret and World In Motion, he added: “You just never know what’s gonna happen in life. Thought I’d be fitting industrial doors for the rest of mine and now we’re here.

"I’ve got a recod coming out with Bernard Sumner – never saw that one coming, the voice of so many classics.

“Literally everyone knows Blue Monday and that same voice is on a record I wrote.”

Released in March 1983, the song made the UK top ten, spending a total of 38 weeks in the top 75 and is the best-selling 12-inch single of all time, with has 1.16 million copies in all formats, including the 1988 and 1995 re-releases.