Doncaster DJ completes gruelling Hungarian bike ride in memory of late brother
Johnny Dangerous, also known as John Bognar, completed the Balaton Bike Challenge, a four day cycle around Lake Balaton following the death of his 48-year-old brother George.
John, 50, was left reeling from George’s death – and decided to take on the challenge to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation in his memory and for what would have been George’s 50th birthday year.
Proud partner Amanda said: “Throughout it all we have been so proud of John but to see his determination to complete this bike ride has been amazing. We love you.”
Speaking about the bike ride challenge last year, John said: “I had this stupid moment: Why don’t you ride around the lake to raise money for charity?
"So I thought, okay, let's do it, came back and toyed with the idea, and then it became a plan, something I had to do.”
The lake is seventy-seven kilometres long with a shoreline of just over 200 kilometres.
It is one of the biggest freshwater lakes in Europe, with a purpose-built cycle track around it, the Balatoni Kerékpárút, which began construction in 1993, and runs through four counties, making it perfect to ride along.
He reflected: “I can’t bring my brother back, but if the money we raise can buy a defibrillator or fund research, then that’s amazing; I’m happy to do it.”
John lost both his parents to heart conditions, along with his brother and suffers from diabetes himself.
He said: “Heart conditions are one of the biggest killers in the UK, so if we can help combat that, if what I do helps just one person live a bit longer, I’m happy.”
Joining him on the ride was sidekick Lesley Peck, with fellow DJ Andy Roden also supporting the ride as bike technician.
Ahead of jetting out to Hungary, John also staged a fundraising all-day rave to further boost funds for the British Heart Foundation.
