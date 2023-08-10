Wheelie Good Friends is a group of people who get together at the Wheels4All session every Wednesday at The Dome cycle track.

The sessions are specifically for people with disabilities and are especially useful for people who are stroke survivors.

Debbie Ward, one of the key players in the group is fundraising to buy a second recumbent trike for users to take out on the track.

Wheels4All cycling sessions are held at The Dome's cycle track.

One cyclist, Ady, can be seen here modelling the current cycle.

After his stroke 14 years ago, he has limited use of his right leg and arm.

In his first session at Wheels4All, he was strapped in and off he went – the first time on a bike since his stroke and he did five miles.

A spokesman said: “Another trike would mean a lot more people being able to benefit. If anyone would like to contribute pleas get in touch.”

The organisation is an all inclusive cycling programme that embraces all children and adults with disabilities and with differing needs to engage with quality cycling activity, using adapted cycles such as handcycles, trikes and wheelchair transporter to assist in building confidence and independence in cycling.

50-minute sessions take place on a Wednesday between 10am and 1pm.