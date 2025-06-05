Doncaster dinosaur expert tells story of huge sea dragon find on TV's One Show
Award winning palaeontologist and author Dr Dean Lomax featured on last night’s episode of the BBC One show to discuss the Rutland Sea Dragon – a huge ichthyosaur skeleton that he and his team unearthed in Leicestershire.
The film provided a little taster of what is considered one of the greatest finds in British palaeontological history.
You can watch the episode on BBC iPlayer HERE
He said: “It’s a huge project and one that will take time to reveal all its secrets.”
Discovered at Rutland Water Nature Reserve in February 2021, Ichthyosaurs were top of the food chain in the seas of the Jurassic period.
There are plans to put the 180 million-year-old fossil on public display in the future.
He said: “It is remarkable to think the Rutland Ichthyosaur is the largest skeleton ever found in the UK. It is truly an unprecedented discovery and one of greatest finds in British palaeontological history.”
Ichthyosaurs were one of the first prehistoric species to be discovered, with illustrations of their remains dating back as far as 1699.
As such, they are one of the more comprehensively understood creatures from prehistory.
Exclusively aquatic, they were not dinosaurs – instead, they have been classed as “marine reptiles”. Ichthyosaurs were thought to exist from 250 million years ago to 90 million years ago, meaning their existence spanned the course of three different prehistoric periods (the Triassic, the Jurassic and the Cretaceous).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.