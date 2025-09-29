Doncaster dinner lady hangs up her apron after 35 years at city school

A popular Doncaster dinner lady has hung up her apron after nearly four decades at a city school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Williams has retired from her role at St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School in Balby.

Relative Colleen Williams said: “She’s such a lovely person inside and out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has worked for schools catering since the 1990, soon after going to start at St Francis Xavier.

Dinner lady Anne Williams has retired after 35 years at a Doncaster school.

"The children that knew Anne then have had their children and grandchildren go there as well.

"Everyone knows Anne, the children love her.

"She’s dressed up for theme days, made a fuss of the children on their birthdays and she will be missed by all the children and the staff alike.

"She went to that school when she was a child herself.”

63-year-old Anne marked her last day at the school in Roberts Road with best wishes from children and staff.

The school was once famously attended by Doncaster-born football icon Kevin Keegan.