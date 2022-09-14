Doncaster diamond wedding couple's mixed emotions as Queen's card arrives on day of death
A Doncaster couple celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary believe they are among the last people in Britain to receive a card from the Queen after a congratulatory message arrived on the date of her death.
Don and Sylvia Wright were marking their big day on September 8 – and received a message from Her Majesty congratulating them on their big day.
Over the years, Queen Elizabeth II sent out thousands of greetings to mark 100th birthdays and special wedding anniversaries across the globe.
But just hours after receiving the message, the death of the Queen at her beloved Balmoral estate was announced to the world.
Most Popular
Daughter Beverly, who arranged for the card earlier this year, said: “It was a complete surprise, they had no idea they would get one.
"I had applied for it the month before.
"They were so excited to receive the card and then when the news broke they were so upset.
“To think it may have been one of the last cards she’d signed made it more precious.
The couple, who live in Upton, tied the knot on September 8, 1962.
The message inside the card, which featured a full colour portrait of the late monarch on the front said: “I am so pleased to know that you are celebrating your Diamond Wedding anniversary on 8 September 2022.
"I send my congratulations and best wishes to you on such a special occasion.”
The Queen’s death was announced at 6.30pm last Thursday with her state funeral due to take place in London on Monday.