Doncaster diamond wedding couple's mixed emotions as Queen's card arrives on day of death

Don and Sylvia Wright were marking their big day on September 8 – and received a message from Her Majesty congratulating them on their big day.

Over the years, Queen Elizabeth II sent out thousands of greetings to mark 100th birthdays and special wedding anniversaries across the globe.

But just hours after receiving the message, the death of the Queen at her beloved Balmoral estate was announced to the world.

Don and Sylvia Wright received a card from The Queen on the day that she died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daughter Beverly, who arranged for the card earlier this year, said: “It was a complete surprise, they had no idea they would get one.

"I had applied for it the month before.

"They were so excited to receive the card and then when the news broke they were so upset.

“To think it may have been one of the last cards she’d signed made it more precious.

The couple tied the knot in 1962.

The couple, who live in Upton, tied the knot on September 8, 1962.

The message inside the card, which featured a full colour portrait of the late monarch on the front said: “I am so pleased to know that you are celebrating your Diamond Wedding anniversary on 8 September 2022.

"I send my congratulations and best wishes to you on such a special occasion.”