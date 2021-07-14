Doncaster dessert shop announces opening date for two new branches
A dessert shop has announced the opening date for two new branches in Doncaster.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 8:48 am
The Pudding Co – which already delivers hot and cold puddings to doorsteps across Doncaster – is opening outlets in Hatfield and Conisbrough.
The firm serves up favourites such as chocolate concrete to butterscotch tart, as well as flapjack, cornflake tart, milkshakes and rainbow cake, to name just a few.
It will open the new stores from 5pm on July 19.
Full details and orders can be placed HERE