Volunteer Susan Booth raised over £1,500 by completing 100 hours of crafting, with all money raised through sponsorships and craft sales being donated to the Doncaster Dementia Support service she so passionately volunteers for.

The service runs regular groups for people living with dementia, and their carers. With the help of volunteers the groups provide people with supportive social networks and connections, as well as offering engaging activities and cognitive stimulation therapy, which can be so valuable for people living with dementia.

Susan said: “When everyone comes to group, they are engaging with someone and something different, and that provides mental stimulation which is so important when you’re living with dementia. Group members are doing something new, and they come alive with those experiences.

“I was inspired to do a crafting fundraiser after making fridge magnets with everyone at group. I only intended it to be a small thing, and then I got carried away! I hope to donate the money to the group, so that we can arrange an outing together, which I know would mean so much to us all.”

As well as funding an upcoming outing, Susan’s fundraising is supporting a celebration for group members, volunteers and staff. On August 29, the team gathered over afternoon tea to launch their recently completed piano project.

The project saw the whole team come together to revive a disused, broken piano and transform it into a reminiscence tool for the group’s members, through crafting. Over 24 weeks, staff and volunteers supported group members to get involved in the design and decoration of the piano.

The finished piano is now adorned with photographs of group members, and images that have meaning to them such as photos of past careers and holidays. The piano also features finger painted forget-me-nots, messages about what the group means to each person, and a 3D paper rose bed inscribed with one word affirmations.

The piano will now be moved to Doncaster Civic Office, where it will be on display to raise awareness of the support available from Royal Voluntary Service for people living with dementia.

Doncaster Dementia Support Service Manager, Jan Burrows said: “Working on transforming the piano together has been so moving for our staff, volunteers and carers, and has been a fantastic tool to engage the minds and memories of our group members with dementia.

"I hope that in its new home in the Civic Office, it will raise awareness of the amazing work of our team, and will let people in our community who are living with dementia know that we are here to help, and that our door is open to them.

“I’m so grateful to Susan for her incredible fundraising and we’re looking forward to treating everyone to a lovely afternoon to celebrate her efforts, and the completion of our beautiful new piano.”

Those looking to find out more about support, donate or volunteer with Royal Voluntary Service can visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk

The RVS inspires and enables people to give the gift of voluntary service to meet the needs of the day. Through the power of volunteering, they provide one-to-one, group and online services that improve health and wellbeing, resilience, confidence and connections.

