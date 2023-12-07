Doncaster delivery driver hospitalised in carjacking pays tribute to police who came to rescue

A Doncaster delivery driver who was taken to hospital after being knocked over by a thief who stole his van in a shocking daylight carjacking has paid tribute to police officers who came to his aid.

65-year-old Ian Ball was making a delivery in Edlington last month when the thief leapt into his vehicle and raced off.

Despite attempts to stop the raider, Ian was unsuccessful and was taken to hospital following the incident in Hazel Road.

As he recovers, Ian has thanked the trio of officers who came to his aid following the drama on November 21.

Ian Ball was hospitalised following a carjacking as he made a delivery.

Firearms officers Andrew Thompson, Oliver Sterling and Daniel Harling raced to the scene.

Paying tribute to the three, Mr Ball said: “I would like to pass on my heartfelt thanks for all your assistance.

"Officers were fantastic and talked me through everything. Thank you.”

Big-hearted friends and family have been rallying around, raising funds for Evri driver Ian who has been left unable to work following the incident.

Emma Hansley, who set up a GoFundMe page

She said: “Ian is a true gent.

"He delivers seven days a week for Evri and also works as a coach and taxi driver in-between.

"He also helps within his own community volunteering at the local youth club.

"Ian is self employed and now has no way of any income as he needs to fully recover and doesn't have a vehicle to do any of his jobs.