Doncaster Deaf Trust welcomes new head of finance and support services
Doncaster Deaf Trust has appointed new head of finance and support services, Graeme Craik.
By Nadia Lincoln
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 2:00 pm
Mr Craik has over two decades of financial management experience and is looking forward to helping the Trust reach financial stability.
He said: “I’m thrilled to have joined Doncaster Deaf Trust. I want to help each area to understand the numbers, and what they mean to the organisation and people who use our facilities and services.”
For more, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk .