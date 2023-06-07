News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Deaf Trust to host sizzling summer BBQ to celebrate community friendships

A summer barbecue extravaganza to celebrate connections and friendships will be hosted by Doncaster Deaf Trust after a successful grant application.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:08 BST

The Trust’s Deaf Youth Social Club has secured a £250 grant to be spent on a new barbecue and food for the event on Thursday, June 15.

The Social Isolation and Loneliness Alliance (SIA), managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), have provided grants to voluntary and community organisations to support Loneliness Awareness Week.

The theme of Loneliness Awareness Week 2023 is #BeKind and #ConnectionMatters.

Doncaster Deaf Trust has a number of clubs to celebrate community friendships, including a curling club.Doncaster Deaf Trust has a number of clubs to celebrate community friendships, including a curling club.
Doncaster Deaf Trust has a number of clubs to celebrate community friendships, including a curling club.
The SIA is collaboration of partners from the public, voluntary, community and faith sectors who are committed to reducing social isolation and loneliness in Doncaster, the SIA supports thousands of people in the local community every year.

The barbecue will be held during Loneliness Awareness Week, which runs from June 12 to 18, and is focused on making social connections.

Becca Lynch, Fundraising Officer at Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “We are thrilled our Deaf Youth Social Club, which is funded by the National Lottery, has received this grant and know the barbecue will be a fantastic event.

“Many of the members have found friendships and connections through the club, so it feels appropriate to celebrate this during Loneliness Awareness Week.

“We can all feel lonely at some point but it’s important to remember you’re not alone, and there are ways to make new friends and connections in the community.”

Doncaster Deaf Trust was founded in 1829 by Reverend William Carr Fenton to help young Deaf people receive an education that will equip them to become self-supporting adults.

The Trust runs a specialist college, school, nursery and care home to provide care for Deaf and hard of hearing people and those with communication difficulties at all stages in life.

The Deaf Social Club is for Deaf people aged over 18, the group meets weekly onsite at Doncaster Deaf Trust and new members are always welcome.

It’s distinctive landmark building in Leger Way opposite Doncaster Racecourse has become one of the town's best known landmarks and is renowned for its Christmas illuminations.

For more information about Doncaster Deaf Trust, visit: www.deaf-trust.co.uk

