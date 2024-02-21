Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marek, standing down for personal reasons, has been a DDT trustee of DDT for five years, with the last three as chair and will stand down later this month.

Alexis Johnson, DDT chief executive said: “I’d like to say a personal thank you to Marek for his time on the Trust board and for his guidance, advice, challenge and strategic direction both to me and to the Trust.

“On behalf of the Trustees and the leadership team we want to recognise the significant impact Marek has had in positioning the organisation with strong governance and structures that will provide great foundations for our future ambitions.

Marek Gutowski is stepping down from Doncaster Deaf Trust.

“Marek has been extremely generous with his time and expertise helping us to continue to be an excellent leading provision to our young people in education, vocational training and life skills.”

The Trust manages Little Learners Day Nursery, Doncaster School for the Deaf, Dickson House Children’s Home, Communication Specialist College Doncaster and Aspire to Be Employability Services.

Marek said: “It has been a real honour and a pleasure to serve this fantastic organisation.

“We’ve achieved amazing things over the past five years and the trust is growing and developing as planned across all of its areas of operation. It continues to go from strength to strength and I look forward to seeing it develop even further over the coming years.”