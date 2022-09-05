Doncaster darts scheme launches new Tap to Donate box
darts has launched a new fundraising appeal, asking visitors to The Point to use the new Tap to Donate box.
Contactless payments can be made using a credit/debit card or ApplePay/GooglePay on phones.
Donations start at £3 but can be increased easily by pressing the arrow – every donation makes a difference and supports the charity to create art with people in Doncaster to improve life, learning and health.
darts is a charity that depends on fundraising and donations to deliver all of its activities, events and exhibitions.
Most Popular
-
1
'Idiot shooting people' as gun fired from moving car in Doncaster
-
2
'Sleep tight brother:' Tributes pour in following death of Doncaster football and music 'legend'
-
3
Bus shelter wrecked by BMW in early morning Doncaster road smash
-
4
Police launch probe after string of violent car thefts across Doncaster
-
5
Terrified residents plagued by brick-throwing yob gang in Doncaster village
With over 30 years’ experience, we know that taking part in creative activity helps people fulfil their potential by making positive changes.
One participant said: “I am so very thankful for all the opportunities that you are putting on my path.
" I don't think that I will ever be able to express in words my gratitude to the service that darts has provided to me over the past months. It has been invaluable in my recovery.”
The Point – darts’ home - is located in central Doncaster and is a safe, inclusive and friendly venue that is open to everyone. darts artists also deliver creative activities across the borough, in community halls, schools, nurseries, care homes, sports halls, parks and on the street.
Read More
One parent said: “The Point is one of the most beneficial places with the most beneficial events I can think of. I can’t sing its praises highly enough!”
Donations can also be made online through the website – whether a one off donation or a monthly direct debit: www.wearedarts.org.uk , by dropping cash into the donations box at The Point, through Business sponsorship or by raising funds on darts’ behalf.
There is a downloadable Community Fundraising Pack on the website: https://wearedarts.org.uk/community-fundraising/
darts’ fundraiser, Sophy Sylvester, said: “By donating, you are genuinely making a difference and helping us to keep our opportunities accessible for more people across the Doncaster borough.
"We know that our programmes have an impact and transform lives, but we can only do that with your support. We are truly grateful for donations of all sizes.”
If you are interested in discussing how you might support darts and its work, contact Sophy on [email protected] or 01302 493994.