Doncaster darts champion Dennis Priestley recovering after undergoing major operation

The 73-year-old two time world champion has had his gall bladder removed – and told fans he will now “rest up” ahead of Christmas.

Sharing a photo from his hospital bed, Dennis, who lives in Mexborough told his supporters on X, formerly Twitter: “Fresh out of the operating theatre minus a gall bladder!

"Thanks to everyone at Mexborough Montagu Hospital for looking after me. Time to rest up and recover for Xmas.”

Originally a coal merchant, Priestley, dubbed ‘The Menace” in reference to Beano character Dennis The Menace and for his red and black striped shirts on stage, was a latecomer to darts, not entering the professional game until he was nearly 40 years old.

Shortly after becoming a newsagent, he won the 1991 Embassy World Championship, thrashing Eric Bristow 6-0 in the final.

He also won the 1994 WDC World Darts Championship, again recording a comfortable victory, beating Phil Taylor 6-1 with the pair contesting a fierce but friendly rivalry in the years that followed.

It is not the first time the darting dad of four has experienced serious health issues.

In November 2007, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was forced to withdraw from the John McEvoy Darts Classic in Ireland with pains in his abdomen having been diagnosed with the disease in the run up to the event.