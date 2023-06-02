Doncaster daredevil who terrified Britain's Got Talent judges misses out on live shows

Circus performer Antony Torralvo appeared during the auditions phase of the hit ITV show last month – with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli – barely able to watch as he climbed a stack of chairs balancing precariously on four glass bottles.

Viewers were given a ‘don’t try this at home’ warning by hosts Ant and Dec while Amanda screamed: “Oh s***!” as Antony, from Misterton, balanced nervously atop the stack of wobbling chairs.

Despite being praised by the judges and not receiving any red cross buzzers in his audition, Antony was not selected as one of the 40 semi finalists who have been vying for a place in this weekend's grand final, with the final eight hopefuls revealed on last night’s show.

Antony Torralvo was not selected for the Britain's Got Talent live shows. (Photo: ITV).

Ten acts will be bidding for a place at the Royal Variety Performance, with the winner set to be revealed on Sunday from 7.30pm on ITV1.

His daredevil stunt left judges looking on in horror, with audience members gasping as he towered above the arena.

As Antony climed higher and higher up the stack, Alesha exclaimed: “It’s quite hard to watch isn’t it?” while Ant told viewers: “This is freaking me out, look at them wobbling, man!”

