Doncaster daredevil, 73, set to become one of oldest people to take on one of world's highest bungee jumps

A Doncaster daredevil military veteran is set to become one of the oldest people to take on one of the world’s highest bungee jumps as part of a bucket list of adrenalin filled adventures to mark his 73rd birthday.

John Arnold from Campsall will plunge 630ft from the Europa Bridge in Austria in July to raise money for Help for Heroes.

He said: “I have always been an adrenalin junkie - I’ve done a parachute jump and I’ve driven fast cars, so doing this bungee jump is the next challenge on my bucket list.”

John believes he will be the third oldest person to attempt the fifth-highest bungee jump in the world.

He will jump further than the height of Blackpool Tower (518ft) when he takes on the daring challenge.

“Life is for living. It’s all about having fun and pushing boundaries; it’s what I’ve always done, and I’m not going to stop now,” said the military veteran.

John, who has been a lorry driver for Tesco in Goole for 14 years, already has his sights set on another challenge to cross off his bucket list.

“My next aim is to become a fitness instructor. Keeping fit has always been very important to me, people my age want to go to the gym, but it can be intimidating. I want to give them the confidence to realise that they can do it too and that age is no barrier to fulfilling your goals.”

John is raising money for Help For Heroes.

Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps them live well after service.

The charity helps them, and their families, to recover and get on with their lives. It has already supported more than 32,000 people and won’t stop until every veteran gets the support they deserve.

John added: “I’m raising money for Help for Heroes because veterans need our help and support returning to civilian life after war and trauma suffered whilst serving their country.”

You can donate to John’s birthday bungee jump HERE.