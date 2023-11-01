Doncaster dancers tread the boards with TV stars Diversity
They trained at Diversity Studios in Southend-On-Sea for two days, working with the TV stars.
They attended six hours of training with both Nathan Ramsay and Georgia Lewis from Diversity.
Kim Oakley-Duffill who is the founder of Street Beat said: “'I was so proud of my Street Beat dancers who were amazing and really held their own in the advanced training.
"We would like to thank Diversity for the opportunity.
"At Street Beat our aim to provide excellent training and unique performance opportunities. We provide classes to all ages and abilities and offer progression routes into professional practice for those wanting to become professional dancers, teachers and performers.”
Kim Oakley-Duffill was a professional dancer herself working and training all over the world including Los Angeles, New York, Dubai, Portugal and Connecticut as well as UK TV work and tours.
"We offer authentic training in all urban styles including Hip-Hop, Breakin', Krump, Lockin', House plus much more," added Kim.
Street Beat were recently scouted for a new TV drama series 'Dance School' which is due to air later in the year on Channel 4.
Street Beat Elite (the gifted and talented group who went to Diversity) are funded by Arts Council England. They are funding a Young Creatives Programme where Street Beat mentor two young people in developing their creative skills with the aim of becoming professional artists. The two young people are Lewis Greenough and Ruby Coles.
If you wish to join a class eail [email protected], phone 07808070300 or visit www.sbacademy.co.uk