Doncaster dance school waltzes into new home at historic Rossington Hall

Laura’s Dance Academy (LDA) opened in October 2022 and has grown rapidly in a few short months from 0 to 45 students – simply through word of mouth.

And In January this year, the dance school outgrew its original rehearsal premises at Willow Primary School, Bessacarr and took up residency at the beautiful Rossington Hall.

Principal Laura Ratcliffe – formerly Laura Watson - is local to Doncaster and has lived in Auckley most of her life.

Laura's Dance Academy has moved into Rossington Hall.

She attended The Hayfield School and trained at MB Academy of Dance in Armthorpe from the age of three.

Laura then went on to further her professional training at Renaissance Arts in Leeds under directors Martin Howland and Stillie Dee.

Upon graduating, Laura pursued a career onboard several cruise liners, including Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, and P&O’s Britannia – where she was part of the original cast. She has also appeared in various TV programmes, the renowned Thursford Christmas Spectacular, QDOS/Crossroads pantomimes and other events around the UK.

In between performing, Laura has continued to study to gain her teaching qualifications including IDTA Level 4 Diploma in Ballet, BATD Associate Tap and BATD Associate Modern.

She has over 14 years of teaching experience in all genres, to students aged 2 – 18, and is committed to continually improving her knowledge.

Lucy Batchelor, strategic planning manager at Rossington Hall said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Laura’s Dance Academy to Rossington Hall.

"Our 17x11m gymnasium has been closed for a number of years and it’s great to see it being given a new lease of life with dancers of all ages, music and singing!

"LDA has its own parking area, studio with a sprung floor, warm up room, waiting area, private changing room and toilet. It’s the perfect space for a dance school!

"Over the past few months, we’ve seen Laura receiving deliveries of brand-new dance equipment, including ballet barres, gym mats and a huge 8x2m inflatable AcroPad.

"They’ve painted and decorated and installed huge mirrors along one side of the room.

"Rossington Hall is such a convenient central location for residents of the surrounding villages of Bawtry, Misson, Austerfield, Auckley, Branton, Finningley, Rossington, Cantley, and Bessacarr who are looking for an accredited local dance school, with fantastic facilities and the added bonus of being set in stunning grounds.’

Classes currently on offer at LDA include Ballet and Pointe, Tap, Modern/Jazz, Acro/Gym, Body Conditioning and Stretch. Private dance lessons are available with Laura to choreograph competition routines and prepare for exams, as well as singing lessons with Carolyn Gravel who coaches the students for exams in Musical Theatre.

Carolyn has worked professionally in the Performing Arts industry since the age of three, and the last seven years has taught singing and drama around the world.

Laura said ‘I am super excited to have opened Laura’s Dance Academy at Rossington Hall. I’ve always been passionate about dance and it’s benefits to our children and teenagers. Not only does it teach about health and fitness, working individually and as part of a team, commitment and work ethic – but most of all my students are the best of friends.

"I am so very grateful for the support I have received from my family, friends, past students, teachers, parents and my Marilyn Baker family.

“Particularly my husband Martin, whom I married at Rossington Hall last summer and so this venue will always be special to us both. To have my dance academy here too is just the icing on the cake.

“I’m really looking forward to passing my knowledge, experience and dance training on to the next generation. All I ask of my students is to ‘Work Hard. Dream Big!’ and they do.’

As well as grade and conditioning classes, LDA offers opportunities outside the studio - such as competitions, shows, performance events and workshops. Laura’s 23-strong competition team – #TeamLDA -recently competed at the Wilby Carr Festival of Dance in Cantley, and brought home a whopping 35 gold, 16 silver, 10 bronze and 15 4 th place medals.

Plus, they received five Bursary nominations and students received trophies for Highest Mark in Junior Novice, Baby Winner, A Winner, D Winner, Juvenile/Junior Cabaret Duet, Juvenile/Junior Cabaret Trio and the Endeavour Award.

#TeamLDA Intermediate Troupe performed at the Can You Dance? Super Convention at the ECL in Liverpool in October 2022, on the Main Stage with other incredible performers from around the country. A video of this performance can be seen on the LDA website – laurasdanceacademy.com

Laura regularly invites well-known guest choreographers and performers to her studio to deliver workshops. Recent workshops have included Matilda; Hamilton with Peter Houston and Lyrical/Jazz with Josie-Lee. Several students have achieved places on scholarship programs which run alongside their LDA training – including the Royal Ballet Junior Associates Programme and the Scholars Associates Programme in Leeds.

Marilyn Baker, principal at MB Academy of Dance said ‘Laura is an incredible dancer, choreographer and teacher and her reputation precedes her. I have known Laura since she was three-years-old and she has always been a pleasure to teach.

"I am so proud of everything she has achieved and I have been delighted to support her in setting up her own dance academy at such an impressive venue.

"I know that Laura will go on to nurture fabulous students, and they are lucky to be taught by one of the best. I am sure Laura’s students will achieve great things.’

To find out more about Laura’s Dance Academy, or to book a free trial lesson visit

Facebook laurasdanceacademy