Francesca Faye will be unveiling her new single Come Alive at The Warehouse club in Marshgate on Sunday between 3pm and 7pm.

And guests attending the launch could end up appearing in her music video.

She said: “Well, this is exciting.

Francesca Faye is launching her new single at The Warehouse.

"The launch party for my debut single Come Alive will also be footage for the official music video – get involved!

“We still have guest list places for 40 people to attend, the bar will be open and I will doing a live PA of the new single. There will be dancers, and a live DJ set from the incredible Kelvin Wood.

“No dance moves needed, if you can jump about to a beat you are in. I would love your support Doncaster.”