Doncaster dad's last wish: the chance to make memories on final family holiday
A Doncaster man living with a difficult diagnosis is raising funds to take his family on one last holiday together.
Father of three, Lee Earnshaw, revealed his entire family's world was rocked recently when he was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer.
Having served 22 years within the British Army, including deployments in Northern Ireland, Iraq, and Afghanistan, the army veteran left the military to spend more time with his young family.
Lee said: “The family and I have spent the last two years building a new life together, and enjoying all it has to offer. This recent diagnosis has devastated me, my wife Natalie, and our three loving children – Joshua, Owen and Niamh - but we are adamant that whatever time I have left, it will be fun-filled and, where possible, stress free.“As you you can imagine this diagnosis will have a detrimental effect on my ability to do what I have done for the last 20 years, providing stability and financial support as a father and husband should, and also being there as my children grow up to make many more memories with them. Both of these are difficult to come to terms with as I fight this battle.”
Lee and his family have set up a Go Fund Me page in the hopes of raising money to pay for a family holiday.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Lee added: “I hope, in the last few months I have left, to take one last family holiday and make as many memories as possible; my daughter would love to go to Disney World. I will also need to convert the main bathroom for my needs over the next few months as the current bathroom is not suitable.
“Any money raised will be used directly to support me and my family.”
So far the page has raised an incredible £14,000. Visit www.gofundme.com/lee-earnshaw-cancer-battle