Doncaster dad threatens to send CCTV of couple "doing deed" outside house to police

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 13:39 GMT
Doncaster daily bulletin November 3: Darren Burke with the headlines
A Doncaster dad has threatened to send CCTV of a saucy couple enjoying an early morning romp in a car in quiet residential street to police, saying: “There are surely better places to do it.”

The upset father shared details of the steamy liaison in Intake on social media – posting details of two vehicles which had pulled up outside the property before the raunchy encounter.

He wrote: “Can the owners of a silver BMW and red Range Rover please refrain from doing the deed in your car outside my house on Malton Road at 9:20am please.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Kids in the house and don't fancy walking out the house with them to that!

An upset Doncaster dad has blasted a couple romping in a car in front of his house.placeholder image
An upset Doncaster dad has blasted a couple romping in a car in front of his house.

"Got CCTV which i'll be forwarding to the police too. Surely better places to do it. Ta.”

The road, a short distance from Doncaster Royal Infirmary, is a quiet residential road off Sandringham Road in Intake.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said they had not yet received details of the incident.

Related topics:DoncasterCCTVBMWDoncaster Royal InfirmarySouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice