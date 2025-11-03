Doncaster dad threatens to send CCTV of couple "doing deed" outside house to police
The upset father shared details of the steamy liaison in Intake on social media – posting details of two vehicles which had pulled up outside the property before the raunchy encounter.
He wrote: “Can the owners of a silver BMW and red Range Rover please refrain from doing the deed in your car outside my house on Malton Road at 9:20am please.
"Kids in the house and don't fancy walking out the house with them to that!
"Got CCTV which i'll be forwarding to the police too. Surely better places to do it. Ta.”
The road, a short distance from Doncaster Royal Infirmary, is a quiet residential road off Sandringham Road in Intake.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said they had not yet received details of the incident.