Doncaster dad saves more than £5,000 a year after quitting smoking

A Doncaster dad says he is saving more than £5,000 a year and is feeling fitter than ever after quitting smoking.

October is Stoptober and 62-year-old Steve Bird of Armthorpe says he has felt the benefits of stamping out smoking.

Steve, pictured, who smoked between 15-20 cigarettes per day, and is a patient of the COPD nurses at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) now feels fitter than ever and says he ‘has a new lease of life.’

“I never thought I’d stop smoking,” said the dad-of-three and grandad-of-eight.

“I’ve smoked since I was 17-years-old. I have tried to stop before and never managed it.

“Being able to talk to a RDaSH stop smoking advisor helped me, she was a former smoker and understood,” he explained. “I didn’t want to let her down either.”

Steve, who now spends his spare cash – which is around £450 a month - on his children and grandchildren, was also helped by nicotine patches to help with the cravings, reducing from three per day to eventually one then none.

The former pit worker and maintenance manager at a hotel, said: “My GP sent me to the RDaSH services to stop smoking as I receive support from the COPD nurses.

"Since I stopped I hardly use my inhaler – which I used regularly most days – I can walk further and I can play with my grandkids. I can run now like I’m 20 again. I actually didn’t realise how I was struggling until I quit smoking.

“For anyone else thinking about quitting, my advice would be go for it,” added Steve.

“My stop smoking advisor is an absolute superstar. I’m now fitter than every, my chest is better, I feel more lively. Stopping really has given me a new lease of life.”

Adam Fretwell, RDaSH’s Health Improvement Manager, who runs the stop smoking service, said: “It's never too late to quit smoking and Stoptober is a great opportunity to do so. We provide support to RDaSH staff and patients. If you want to discuss the support on offer please email [email protected]"