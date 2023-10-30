The shock death of a Doncaster dad of three has seen tributes and money pour in for his grieving family in the wake of the tragedy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Cook, who had three young children, died last week – with friends, relatives and neighbours rallying around since his death.

More than £1,400 has already poured in through a GoFundMe campaign, while collections and raffles are being organised in and around Conisbrough where he lived with his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friend Jack Wesley, who has organised the fundraiser said: “He was a great man who will be sadly missed.

Tributes have poured in following the death of Doncaster man Jamie Cook.

"These kids will be missing out on not only him but his contributing wage.

"We understand times are hard and Christmas is around the corner - if you wish to donate whether it be as much or as little as you'd like, it goes a long way to helping the family through this absolutely devastating time.

“Rest easy buddy.”

Mr Cook died on October 25. The circumstances of his death have not been made public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the aftermath of the tragedy, a clubland night at Conisbrough’s Ivanhoe Club also helped raise money for his family, with dancers collecting cash in buckets.

Another friend said: “He will be deeply missed in the community and our love goes out to all his family. Fly high Jamie.”

Another wrote: “Please, as a community let's help. Let's help towards making things just that little easier for his family who are living a nightmare.”