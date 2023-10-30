Doncaster dad of three's shock death sees tributes and money flood in
Jamie Cook, who had three young children, died last week – with friends, relatives and neighbours rallying around since his death.
More than £1,400 has already poured in through a GoFundMe campaign, while collections and raffles are being organised in and around Conisbrough where he lived with his family.
Friend Jack Wesley, who has organised the fundraiser said: “He was a great man who will be sadly missed.
"These kids will be missing out on not only him but his contributing wage.
"We understand times are hard and Christmas is around the corner - if you wish to donate whether it be as much or as little as you'd like, it goes a long way to helping the family through this absolutely devastating time.
“Rest easy buddy.”
Mr Cook died on October 25. The circumstances of his death have not been made public.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, a clubland night at Conisbrough’s Ivanhoe Club also helped raise money for his family, with dancers collecting cash in buckets.
Another friend said: “He will be deeply missed in the community and our love goes out to all his family. Fly high Jamie.”
Another wrote: “Please, as a community let's help. Let's help towards making things just that little easier for his family who are living a nightmare.”
You can donate to the appeal for Jamie HERE