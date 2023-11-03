Doncaster dad of three to tackle 10K run for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice
Paul Spencer will be taking part in the popular Doncaster City 10K race event on 26 November to raise money for the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice charity which has supported his son, George (six), who has a life-limiting condition.
Paul started running two years ago as part of an overall effort to improve his health and wellbeing.
He said: “I’ve taken part in a fair few running events since, including two marathons, and raised money for various charities. I’m training as much as possible and I'm looking to smash out a new PB at Doncaster 10K event.”
Paul has already raised over half his £500 target for the hospice and is keen to give something back for all the support that Bluebell Wood has given to his family.
“We’ve had home visits to help with George when I have been away with work,” he said.
"The team that come out are lovely, experienced people and their support is fantastic. We are strong as a family unit and my wife Sarah plays an irreplaceable role with George's care but Bluebell Wood, through their experience working with families and children with complex needs, can provide tailored support which helps bridge the gap in the support that's needed."
Bluebell Wood have 29 fundraisers, including Paul, running in the event and will be supported by volunteers on the day.
Eleanor Hughes, Regional Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “We’re really looking forward to seeing Paul and all our runners go for it at the Doncaster City 10K.
“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the runners for their fantastic fundraising and to our brilliant volunteers who enable us to give them all the support they need on the day. Every penny raised will help us continue to be there for families who need us.
“Best of luck – we can’t wait to cheer you on over the finishing line.”
To support Paul and donate funds ahead of his 10K run, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/paul-spencer-1694121569550