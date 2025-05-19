Doncaster cyclist to tackle 2,000 mile Africa to England ride for charity

A Doncaster cyclist is to tackle a gruelling 2,000 mile bike ride all the way from Africa to England to raise cash for a string of charities.

Keen rider Jonathan Howarth, who has already undertaken a series of epic cycling challenges, will set off from Tangier in Morocco and will then travel through Spain, Portugal and France before returning to the UK and heading back to Doncaster.

He said: “I’m taking on the challenge solo to raise funds and awareness for three incredible charities: Diabetes UK, The Sick Children’s Trust, and Amber’s Legacy.

"This journey is about more than just the miles—it’s about making a real difference.

"This ride isn’t just about pushing my physical limits; it’s about spreading awareness, inspiring others, and showing that with determination, we can all play a part in changing lives.

"Every donation and message of support will keep me going through the tough days—together, we can make a real impact.”

Jonathan is a keen long-distance cyclist with a passion for endurance riding and exploring new landscapes on two wheels.

He said: “For me, cycling isn’t just a sport – it’s an adventure, a challenge, and a way to see the world from a unique perspective.

“Over the years, I’ve covered thousands of miles on some of the most iconic cycling routes in the UK and beyond – approximately 55,000 miles since 2021.

He said: “One of my biggest achievements was completing The Great Tour, a 6,000-mile journey following the entire coastline of the UK, an unforgettable experience that tested both my physical and mental endurance.

"I’ve also conquered John O’ Groats to Land’s End, the classic end-to-end route across Britain, as well as completing Southport to Hornsea along the Trans Pennine Trail in just 14 hours—an intense 192 mile challenge requiring relentless effort and determination.

“Other major UK routes I’ve ridden include Lon Las Cymru, a stunning but demanding ride through the heart of Wales from Swansea to Holyhead, Coast to Coast (Whitehaven to Sunderland), Way of the Roses, and the Cairngorm Loop, a tough off-road expedition through Scotland’s remote highlands.

"I’ve also taken on the legendary NC500 + another 500 miles cycling home after, it was a breathtaking 500-mile route around Scotland’s northern coastline, known for its beauty as well as its brutal climbs and unpredictable weather.

“My passion for long-distance riding doesn’t stop at the UK.

"One of my biggest challenges was cycling from Málaga to England, tracing the entire east coast of Spain before making my way home through France, Belgium and The Netherlands.

"The mix of intense heat, mountain climbs, and endless coastal roads made it an adventure I’ll never forget.”

He has also climbed Mt Toubkal, North Africa’s highest peak at 4167m and the highest mountain in the Atlas Mountains in 14 hours without acclimatization and in winter conditions.

He added: “Every ride presents a new challenge, whether it’s battling headwinds, climbing relentless hills, mechanical and logistical issues and pushing through fatigue.

"But the reward is always worth it – the sense of achievement, the incredible scenery, and the freedom of the open road keep me coming back for more.

"I’m always looking for the next big ride, ready to push my limits and explore new horizons one mile at a time.

“I’m about to embark on one of my biggest challenges yet—riding from Tangier at the northern tip of Africa in Morocco, to England, following the coastline every mile of the way.

"This journey will take me across two continents, through ever-changing landscapes, cultures, and conditions, testing my endurance and love for adventure like never before.

“I’ll set off from the northern tip of Africa, heading east along Morocco’s rugged coast. I’ll ride through coastal towns, vast open landscapes, and remote stretches of road before reaching the Strait of Gibraltar, where I’ll cross into Europe on a ferry and disembark in Spain.

“From there, I’ll continue west into Portugal, following its coastline from the Algarve all the way north.

"This section will be a mix of wild coastal roads, fishing villages, and breathtaking ocean views – alongside some serious headwinds and tough climbs.

"After reaching the northern tip of Portugal, I’ll re-enter Spain, sticking to the Atlantic coast as I pass through Galicia, the Basque Country, and into France.

“In France, the journey continues along the Bay of Biscay, through places like Biarritz and La Rochelle, before reaching the northern coastline. From there, it’s the final stretch to the English Channel, where I’ll cross back into England and ride the last miles home.

“This isn’t just a bike ride—it’s an adventure. Every day will bring new challenges, from relentless winds and steep coastal climbs to unpredictable weather and fatigue. But there will also be the rewards: stunning landscapes, incredible sunsets over the Atlantic, and the unbeatable feeling of moving forward under my own power.

“One country at a time, one mile at a time—Africa to England, the long way around. Let’s go.”

Along the way he will be supporting:

Diabetes UK – Supporting research, education, and those living with diabetes, helping them lead healthier lives.

The Sick Children’s Trust – Providing families with free accommodation and support while their seriously ill children receive life-saving treatment in hospital.

Amber’s Legacy – Raising awareness about cervical cancer and helping families.

You can donate to his fundraising appeal HERE