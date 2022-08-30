Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust welcome new Training and Development Manager
A new Training and Development Manager, David Morely, has been appointed to Doncaster Cultureand Leisure Trust (DCLT).
By Nadia Lincoln
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 5:53 pm
Mr Morely will be joining the HR team where his position includes creating a comprehensive training strategy to grow, develop and retain staff.
He said: “!’m passionate about developing empowered teams, which improve safety, increase operational efficiency, change organisational behaviours and create competitive advantage.”
Chief Executive of DCLT, Michael Hart, said that he’s pleased to welcome David to the team.
